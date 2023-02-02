Sumeda Aruna Shantha of Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) has been elected as the new mayor of the Kurunegala Municipal Council.



He has reportedly been elected for the position after obtaining 10 votes in the poll held for the election of the mayor.



Vijayananda Wedisinghe, who represents the United National Party (UNP), has also vied for the same position but managed to secure only 6 votes with the support of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) representatives.



Aruna Shantha was elected after former Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa Vitharana was removed from the position by way of a special Gazette notification, due to his inability to pass the budget of the Municipal Council.