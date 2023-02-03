Depression over the island moves away

The impact on the weather from the depression over the island is likely to lessen from today (Feb. 03), the Department of Meteorology says.

The depression over Bay of Bengal, which made landfall in Sri Lanka two days ago resulting in adverse weather conditions in the country, has moved away last night, as a low- pressure area.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at times in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district. Sowers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

A few showers are likely in the Southern Province in the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western, Uva and Southern provinces.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Although the depression over the island moved away last night, the naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant while engaging in marine activities in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Mannar, Puttalam and Colombo.

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Pottuvil. Showers or thunder showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Mannar Puttalam and Colombo.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Matara via Mannar Puttalam and Colombo will be fairly rough at times. The other sea area around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.