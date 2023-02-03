Police recover vehicle of businessman found dead in swimming pool

February 3, 2023   09:36 am

The vehicle of the businessman whose body was recovered in the swimming pool of a building under construction in Pelawatte yesterday (Feb. 02) has been found at a residence in Negombo.

The couple believed to have brought the vehicle to Negombo has reportedly left the country, according to Ada Derana correspondent.

The businessman, who was reported missing since January 30, was found dead at a building under construction in Pelawatte last evening.

The body of the 49-year-old, identified as Roshan Wanninayake, was reportedly discovered in the swimming pool of the deceased’s three-storied building, which is under construction at Pelawatte, Thalangama.

The sister of the deceased had lodged a complaint with the Wellampitiya Police on 01 February, claiming that her brother had not returned home since January 30. 

A magisterial inquest has been launched into the death. Further investigations are being conducted by the Nugegoda Crime Unit on the directives of the OIC of the Thalangama Police.

