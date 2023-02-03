Pakistans State Minister of Foreign Affairs departs for Sri Lanka

Pakistans State Minister of Foreign Affairs departs for Sri Lanka

February 3, 2023   01:29 pm

State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Pakistan People’s Party leader Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from today (03 Feb.).

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch , the minister will participate in the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka as a Guest of Honour.

Baloch said that in addition to attending the Independence Day events, Khar will call on the Sri Lankan leadership and hold a meeting with Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry. 

The spokesperson further said Pakistan and Sri Lanka have historic ties that have grown steadily in all aspects of bilateral cooperation, adding that Minister of State’s visit would contribute to enhanced understanding between the two countries and signal Pakistan’s support for Sri Lanka during these difficult times.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Two-day special traffic plan in place until tomorrow

Two-day special traffic plan in place until tomorrow

Two-day special traffic plan in place until tomorrow

Over 100 acres of land in North to be released ahead of 75th Independence Day (English)

Over 100 acres of land in North to be released ahead of 75th Independence Day (English)

PUCSL chief vows not to give up until continuous power supply ensured during A/L exam

PUCSL chief vows not to give up until continuous power supply ensured during A/L exam

CEB gives undertaking to Supreme Court on power cuts (English)

CEB gives undertaking to Supreme Court on power cuts (English)

Paris Club to give Sri Lanka financial assurances amid IMF debt talks - report (English)

Paris Club to give Sri Lanka financial assurances amid IMF debt talks - report (English)

13th Amendment should not be enforced  Chief Prelates (English)

13th Amendment should not be enforced  Chief Prelates (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.02

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.02

Nishan Madushka scores double century in 1st unofficial Test vs England Lions

Nishan Madushka scores double century in 1st unofficial Test vs England Lions