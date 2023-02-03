State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Pakistan People’s Party leader Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from today (03 Feb.).

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch , the minister will participate in the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka as a Guest of Honour.

Baloch said that in addition to attending the Independence Day events, Khar will call on the Sri Lankan leadership and hold a meeting with Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ali Sabry.

The spokesperson further said Pakistan and Sri Lanka have historic ties that have grown steadily in all aspects of bilateral cooperation, adding that Minister of State’s visit would contribute to enhanced understanding between the two countries and signal Pakistan’s support for Sri Lanka during these difficult times.

- Agencies