Sri Lankas bondholders ready for debt restructuring talks with authorities

February 3, 2023   01:30 pm

Sri Lanka’s bondholders have told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that they are prepared to engage with the island nation’s authorities in debt restructuring talks consistent with the parameters of the global lender’s program.

The Ad Hoc Group of Sri Lanka Bondholders conveyed its stance in a letter directed to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday (Feb. 03).

“The Bondholder Group through its Steering Committee stands ready to engage quickly and effectively with the Sri Lankan authorities to design and implement restructuring terms that would help Sri Lanka restore debt sustainability and allow the country to re-gain access to the international capital markets during the IMF Programme period.”

The Bondholder Group acknowledged the Sri Lankan authorities’ engagement with their official creditors toward a resolution of the current crisis and restoration of debt sustainability.

The Bondholder Group further acknowledged that such engagement has recently resulted in the Indian government delivering letters of financing assurances to the IMF, committing to support Sri Lanka and contribute to its efforts to restore debt sustainability by providing debt relief and financing consistent with the IMF Extended Fund Facility Arrangement and the IMF Programme targets indicated in India’s letter to the global lender.

