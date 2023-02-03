Special notice from police on road closure in Colombo

The police have issued a new announcement on the special traffic arrangements implemented in view of the 75th Independence Day celebration.

Accordingly, the following stretches of roads are closed from 3.00 p.m. today due to a cultural event taking place at Independence Square today:

• Entrance to Independence Square from Independence Roundabout through Independence Avenue

• Entrance to Sri Lanka Foundation Mawatha from Prof Stanley Wijesundera Mawatha

• Entrance to Independence Square from Rupavahini Corporation through Premakeerthi de Alwis Mawatha

Accordingly, motorists using the aforementioned roads are advised to use alternative roads for the time being.

However, on the instructions of traffic police officers, the residents are given access to the roads that remain closed during the aforementioned time period.