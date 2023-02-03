Japan donates vehicles and search equipment to Sri Lanka Police

A total of 150 motorcycles, 74 vehicles and 115 pieces of search equipment have been handed over to the Sri Lanka Police by Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Takei Syunsuke.

The automobiles and equipment were handed over under a grant by the Japanese Government at a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat a short while ago.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.