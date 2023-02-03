CEB requests PUCSL approval to impose scheduled power cuts for four days

CEB requests PUCSL approval to impose scheduled power cuts for four days

February 3, 2023   06:00 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has requested the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) for permission to impose power cuts for two hours and 20 minutes  for four days, inclusive of today (03 Feb.).

Accordingly, a request was made to impose scheduled power cuts of two hours and 20 minutes from today till Monday (06 Feb.).

The CEB’s request comes in the backdrop of a settlement reached amongst several parties including the CEB, PUCSL, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Ministry of Power and Energy with the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) that no power cuts will be imposed during the ongoing 2022 GCE Advanced Level examination, which commenced on 23 January and will be held until 17 February.

