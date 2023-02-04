Promotions for Army officers and other ranks to mark Independence Day

On account of the 75th anniversary of the National Independence Day today (Feb. 04), a total of 208 officers of the Sri Lanka Army (Regular and Volunteer Force) and a record 7,790 Other Ranks (Regular Force and Volunteer Force and Extra Regimental Employment Basis) have been promoted to their respective next rank.

The promotions were granted by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on the recommendation of the Defence Ministry and the Army Commander, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage.

Accordingly, in the Officers’ category, 08 Brigadiers received promotions to the rank of Major General, while 17 Colonels were elevated to the rank of Brigadier.

Meanwhile, promotions were granted to 10 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 10 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 78 Captains to the rank of Major, 12 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain, 9 Lieutenants (QM) to the rank of Captain (QM) and 64 Second Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant (Regular Force & Volunteer Force) in the Officers’ category.

In the category of Other Ranks, promotions were given to a total of 181 Warrant Officers-II to the rank of Warrant Officer-I, 473 Staff Sergeants to the rank of Warrant Officer-II, 679 Sergeants to the rank of Staff Sergeant, 1,697 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, 1740 Lance Corporals to the rank of Corporal and 3020 Privates to the rank of Lance Corporal (Regular Force, Volunteer Force and Extra Regimental Employment basis).

Senior Brigadiers who have been elevated to the two-star Major General rank in the Army include Brigadier L.S Balachnadra RSP, Chief Executive Officer of Nelum Pokuna Theater, Brigadier W Chandresiri RSP USP psc, General Officer Commanding of 24 Infantry Division, Brigadier D.M.P.P Dasanayake, Director, Directorate of Quality Assurance and Inspection, Brigadier A.C.A De Zoysa USP Hdmc Lsc, Commander of Forward Maintenance Area (North), Brigadier R.K.N.C Jayawardena RSP ndc, General Officer Commanding of 66 Infantry Division, Brigadier G.W.A Senevirathne USP psc, Director, Directorate of Research Concept and Doctrine, Brigadier I.A.N.B Perera RWP USP ndu psc, Commandant of Sri Lanka Military Academy and Brigadier P.P.A Perera Hdmc psc, Director, Directorate of Overseas Operation.