Court order issued preventing protests inconveniencing public

The Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court issued an order a short while ago (04 Feb.), preventing several persons from engaging in demonstrations that inconvenience the public.

Accordingly, the order was issued against convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thera and other participants from engaging in any protests movements that would obstruct or inconvenience the public.

Mudalige yesterday (03 Feb.) that plans are underway to stage a protest today, against the 75th Independence Day celebrations.