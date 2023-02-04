Court order issued preventing protests inconveniencing public

Court order issued preventing protests inconveniencing public

February 4, 2023   03:37 pm

The Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court issued an order a short while ago (04 Feb.), preventing several persons from engaging in demonstrations that inconvenience the public.

Accordingly, the order was issued against convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thera and other participants from engaging in any protests movements that would obstruct or inconvenience the public.

Mudalige yesterday (03 Feb.) that plans are underway to stage a protest today, against the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tilvin says govt is not confident about winning the election

Tilvin says govt is not confident about winning the election

Tilvin says govt is not confident about winning the election

Protest staged in Maradana against Independence Day ceremony

Protest staged in Maradana against Independence Day ceremony

President briefs African envoys on new phase of Sri Lanka's foreign policy

President briefs African envoys on new phase of Sri Lanka's foreign policy

China confirms two-year debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka

China confirms two-year debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.04

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.04

Events organized in several areas to mark 75th Independence Day

Events organized in several areas to mark 75th Independence Day

Sri Lanka's celebrates 75th anniversary of independence

Sri Lanka's celebrates 75th anniversary of independence

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.03

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.03