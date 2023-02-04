Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

February 4, 2023   05:53 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning tonight (Feb. 04).

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to take place in several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Galle and Matara districts tonight.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tilvin says govt is not confident about winning the election

Tilvin says govt is not confident about winning the election

Protest staged in Maradana against Independence Day ceremony

Protest staged in Maradana against Independence Day ceremony

President briefs African envoys on new phase of Sri Lanka's foreign policy

President briefs African envoys on new phase of Sri Lanka's foreign policy

China confirms two-year debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka

China confirms two-year debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.04

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.04

Events organized in several areas to mark 75th Independence Day

Events organized in several areas to mark 75th Independence Day