Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning tonight (Feb. 04).

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to take place in several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Anuradhapura, Galle and Matara districts tonight.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.