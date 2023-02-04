Sri Lanka thanks Bangladesh for support extended during economic crisis

President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen engaged in cordial bilateral discussions at the Presidential Secretariat this evening (Feb. 04).

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the focus of the talks have fallen on boosting the relations between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka President has thanked him for the assistance rendered to the island nation during its economic crisis.

Dr. Momen called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday (Feb. 03) to discuss issues of mutual interest.

This discussion focused on importing pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh and cooperation in the IT sector.

Dr. Momen, who reached Colombo on Thursday (Feb 02), participated in Sri Lanka’s 75th National Independence Day ceremony at the Galle Face Green this morning.