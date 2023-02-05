Showers expected in several provinces and districts

Showers expected in several provinces and districts

February 5, 2023   07:17 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the afternoon or night.

A few showers may occur in the coastal areas of western province during the morning too, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and in sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

