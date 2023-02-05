Constitutional Council to discuss PUCSL appointments tomorrow

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to meet tomorrow (06 Feb.), for the third time so far this year.

Accordingly, the meeting, scheduled to get underway at 03:00 p.m. tomorrow, under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, is expected to focus on the appointments of new members to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

Two members of PUCSL, namely deputy chairman Udeni Wickramasinghe and Mohan Samaranayake, tendered their resignations to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies on 03 February.

Wickramasinghe vacated his position, citing personal reasons, while Samaranayake said the work environment and the work style of the electricity sector regulator have become highly unprofessional, unpleasant and intolerable.

At the council’s previous meetings, held on 25 and 30 January, it was decided to call for applications from members of the public who possess the requisite qualifications to be appointed as members of independent commissions.

Thus, it was decided to publish the relevant newspaper advertisement on 01 February, and that the duly completed applications should be submitted on or before 15 February to the following postal or e-mail addresses:

• Acting Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council

Parliament of Sri Lanka

Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte

• constitutionalcouncil@parliament.lk