Constitutional Council to discuss PUCSL appointments tomorrow

Constitutional Council to discuss PUCSL appointments tomorrow

February 5, 2023   10:15 am

The Constitutional Council is scheduled to meet tomorrow (06 Feb.), for the third time so far this year. 

Accordingly, the meeting, scheduled to get underway at 03:00 p.m. tomorrow, under the patronage of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, is expected to focus on the appointments of new members to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL). 

Two members of PUCSL, namely deputy chairman Udeni Wickramasinghe and Mohan Samaranayake, tendered their resignations to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies on 03 February. 

Wickramasinghe vacated his position, citing personal reasons, while Samaranayake said the work environment and the work style of the electricity sector regulator have become highly unprofessional, unpleasant and intolerable. 

At the council’s previous meetings, held on 25 and 30 January, it was decided to call for applications from members of the public who possess the requisite qualifications to be appointed as members of independent commissions. 

Thus, it was decided to publish the relevant newspaper advertisement on 01 February, and that the duly completed applications should be submitted on or before 15 February to the following postal or e-mail addresses: 

• Acting Secretary-General to the Constitutional Council
Parliament of Sri Lanka
Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte

• constitutionalcouncil@parliament.lk

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrated at Galle Face Green (English)

Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrated at Galle Face Green (English)

Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrated at Galle Face Green (English)

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka (English)

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka (English)

There is only one ladder out of this crisis  Presidents address to the nation (English)

There is only one ladder out of this crisis  Presidents address to the nation (English)

Protestors in Maradana tear-gassed by police, four arrested (English)

Protestors in Maradana tear-gassed by police, four arrested (English)

Chandima Weerakkody joins Opposition Leader on stage at rally in Hiniduma

Chandima Weerakkody joins Opposition Leader on stage at rally in Hiniduma

Several protests staged against 75th Independence Day celebration

Several protests staged against 75th Independence Day celebration

Norochcholai coal power plant on verge of shutting down again?

Norochcholai coal power plant on verge of shutting down again?

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka