Treasury Secretary appoints new member to PUCSL

Douglas. N. Nanayakkara has been appointed as a member of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) a short while ago (06 Feb.).

The relevant appointment was made by the Secretary to the Treasury, in accordance with Section 3(1) of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act No. 35 of 2002.

Accordingly, Nanayakkara’s appointment will be until 16 July 2024, as Section 6(4) of the aforementioned Act.

Two members of PUCSL, namely deputy chairman Udeni Wickramasinghe and Mohan Samaranayake, had tendered their resignations to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies on 03 February.

Wickramasinghe vacated his position, citing personal reasons, while Samaranayake had said the work environment and the work style of the electricity sector regulator have become highly unprofessional, unpleasant and intolerable.