Treasury Secretary appoints new member to PUCSL

Treasury Secretary appoints new member to PUCSL

February 5, 2023   10:16 am

Douglas. N. Nanayakkara has been appointed as a member of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) a short while ago (06 Feb.). 

The relevant appointment was made by the Secretary to the Treasury, in accordance with Section 3(1) of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka Act No. 35 of 2002.

Accordingly, Nanayakkara’s appointment will be until 16 July 2024, as Section 6(4) of the aforementioned Act. 

Two members of PUCSL, namely deputy chairman Udeni Wickramasinghe and Mohan Samaranayake, had tendered their resignations to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization & National Policies on 03 February. 

Wickramasinghe vacated his position, citing personal reasons, while Samaranayake had said the work environment and the work style of the electricity sector regulator have become highly unprofessional, unpleasant and intolerable.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrated at Galle Face Green (English)

Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrated at Galle Face Green (English)

Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrated at Galle Face Green (English)

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka (English)

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka (English)

There is only one ladder out of this crisis  Presidents address to the nation (English)

There is only one ladder out of this crisis  Presidents address to the nation (English)

Protestors in Maradana tear-gassed by police, four arrested (English)

Protestors in Maradana tear-gassed by police, four arrested (English)

Chandima Weerakkody joins Opposition Leader on stage at rally in Hiniduma

Chandima Weerakkody joins Opposition Leader on stage at rally in Hiniduma

Several protests staged against 75th Independence Day celebration

Several protests staged against 75th Independence Day celebration

Norochcholai coal power plant on verge of shutting down again?

Norochcholai coal power plant on verge of shutting down again?

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka

China confirms debt moratorium offered to Sri Lanka