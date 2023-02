Litro Gas Lanka today (06 Feb.) announced a price hike in domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) Gas.

Speaking at a special press conference held a short while ago, Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris stated that the following price revisions will be effective from today;

12.5kg cylinder increased by Rs.334 (New price - Rs. 4,743)

5kg cylinder increased by Rs. 134 (New price - Rs. 1,904)

2.3kg cylinder increased by Rs. 61 (New price - Rs. 883)