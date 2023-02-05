Sluice gates of Parakrama Samudra opened after heavy rains

Sluice gates of Parakrama Samudra opened after heavy rains

February 5, 2023   05:57 pm

It has been decided to open all 10 sluice gates of the Parakrama Samudra reservoir in Polonnaruwa owing to the heavy rains experienced in catchment areas over the past couple of days. 

Accordingly, the sluice gates were opened by two feet each as at 03:00 p,m. today (05 Feb.), the Irrigation Office in Polonnaruwa stated, adding that a volume of 1,400 cubic feet of water is being released per second into the Mahaweli River. 

Those residing in nearby floodplains have been urged by the Polonnaruwa Disaster Management Unit to remain vigilant in this regard. 

Meanwhile, the Pimburattewa reservoir in Polonnaruwa has reportedly reached spill level owing to the heavy rains.

