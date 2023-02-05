Suspect arrested over death of businessman in Thalangama

Suspect arrested over death of businessman in Thalangama

February 5, 2023   05:59 pm

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested by the Kandana Police a short while ago (05 Feb.) over the recent death of a businessman whose body was found in a swimming pool. 

The body of the 49-year-old businessman, identified as Roshan Wanninayake, was discovered on 02 February, in the swimming pool of the deceased’s three-storied building, which is under construction at Pelawatte, Thalangama. 

Meanwhile, the deceased’s vehicle was also found at a residence in Negombo a day later, on 03 February, Police reported, adding that a couple are suspected to have brought the vehicle to Negombo.

