Suspect arrested over death of businessman in Thalangama

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested by the Kandana Police a short while ago (05 Feb.) over the recent death of a businessman whose body was found in a swimming pool.

The body of the 49-year-old businessman, identified as Roshan Wanninayake, was discovered on 02 February, in the swimming pool of the deceased’s three-storied building, which is under construction at Pelawatte, Thalangama.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s vehicle was also found at a residence in Negombo a day later, on 03 February, Police reported, adding that a couple are suspected to have brought the vehicle to Negombo.