Three including 2 children drown while bathing in Chilaw estuary

Three persons, including two children, belonging to the same family have reportedly drowned in an estuary in the Chilaw area.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered by the Police, and have been identified as residents of Negombo, aged six, seven and 35.

The family had reportedly travelled to Chilaw on a trip, and had visited the estuary via boat, and had drowned after an attempt to swim in the estuary went awry.

The victims include a father, his 7-year- old daughter and 6-year-old nephew.