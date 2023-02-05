Three including 2 children drown while bathing in Chilaw estuary

Three including 2 children drown while bathing in Chilaw estuary

February 5, 2023   08:12 pm

Three persons, including two children, belonging to the same family have reportedly drowned in an estuary in the Chilaw area. 

The bodies of the deceased were recovered by the Police, and have been identified as residents of Negombo, aged six, seven and 35. 

The family had reportedly travelled to Chilaw on a trip, and had visited the estuary via boat, and had drowned after an attempt to swim in the estuary went awry. 

The victims include a father, his 7-year- old daughter and 6-year-old nephew.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Litro Gas announces increase in domestic LP gas prices

Litro Gas announces increase in domestic LP gas prices

'You are not alone'  Commonwealth Secretary General on Sri Lanka's crisis

'You are not alone'  Commonwealth Secretary General on Sri Lanka's crisis

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.05

NEWS IN BRIEF 'MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.05

Treasury Secretary makes new appointment to PUCSL after two members quit

Treasury Secretary makes new appointment to PUCSL after two members quit

Politicians speak on 75th Independence Day celebrations and LG polls

Politicians speak on 75th Independence Day celebrations and LG polls

President on how geopolitics and geo-economics were changing the Indian Ocean

President on how geopolitics and geo-economics were changing the Indian Ocean