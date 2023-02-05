Minister Kanchana to attend India Energy Week 2023

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera is scheduled to participate in the upcoming ‘India Energy Week’ conference.

Accordingly, Wijesekera will be present as a speaker at the first major event under India’s G20 Presidency, due to be held from 06 -08 February in Bengaluru, India.

Taking to Twitter, the Minster noted that he intends on discussing several matters of concern, including the exploration of oil and gas, the IndoLanka grid connectivity and plans pertaining to the use of renewable energy and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).