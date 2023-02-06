Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Mullaitivu districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara districts.

A few showers may occur in the coastal areas of Colombo, Kalutara and Galle districts during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Mullaitivu via Pottuvil and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and in sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the Island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.