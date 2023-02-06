Man kills his two children in apparent double murder-suicide
February 6, 2023 08:00 am
A man has reportedly hacked to death his two children before committing suicide at Polambeygoda in Aranayaka.
Ada Derana reporter said that the individual had murdered his children aged 2 and 9 years before taking his own life in an apparent double murder-suicide.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:
- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926
- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570
- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)