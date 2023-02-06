Man kills his two children in apparent double murder-suicide

A man has reportedly hacked to death his two children before committing suicide at Polambeygoda in Aranayaka.

Ada Derana reporter said that the individual had murdered his children aged 2 and 9 years before taking his own life in an apparent double murder-suicide.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570