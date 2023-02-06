New Appeal Court president and Supreme Court judge sworn in

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice K. P. Fernando has taken oath as a Supreme Court Judge before President Ranil Wickremesinghe, a short while ago, at the President’s House in Fort.

Meanwhile Appeals Court Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne took oath as the new President of the Court of Appeal before the President, the PMD reported.

High Court Judge M.A.R. Marikkar was also sworn in as a Judge of the Court of Appeal before President Wickremesinghe at the President’s House, a short while ago.

Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Commanders of the Tri Forces and other officials attended this event, the statement said.

The Constitutional Council on January 30 had considered the recommendation of the President to appoint K.P. Fernando, President of the Court of Appeal as a Judge of the Supreme Court, to the post which fell vacant with the retirement of L. T. B. Dehideniya, Judge of the Supreme Court.

The Constitutional Council had unanimously approved the above recommendation.

Further the Constitutional Council unanimously approved the nomination of N. B. P. D. S. Karunarathna, Judge of the Court of Appeal to be appointed as the President of the Court of Appeal, and the nomination of Mr M.A.R. Marikkar, High Court Judge to be appointed as a Judge of the Court of Appeal to the resultant vacancies.