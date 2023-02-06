Laugfs LP gas prices also increased Laugfs Gas company announced that the prices of its domestic LP gas cylinders has been increased with effect from midnight today (06 February).



Accordingly, the price of a Laugfs 12.5kg LP gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 200 and the new price will be Rs. 5,280.



The price of a 5kg cylinder has been hiked by Rs. 80 and the new price is Rs. 2,112 while a 2kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 32 with the new rising to Rs. 845.

