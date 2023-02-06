Laugfs LP gas prices also increased
February 6, 2023 02:16 pm
Laugfs Gas company announced that the prices of its domestic LP gas cylinders has been increased with effect from midnight today (06 February).
Accordingly, the price of a Laugfs 12.5kg LP gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 200 and the new price will be Rs. 5,280.
The price of a 5kg cylinder has been hiked by Rs. 80 and the new price is Rs. 2,112 while a 2kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 32 with the new rising to Rs. 845.
