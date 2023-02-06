CoI investigating preceding rights probes and findings submit synopsis of final report

Supreme Court Justice and Chairman of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the findings of preceding commissions and committees, A.H.M.D. Nawaz today submitted a synopsis of the recommendations in the draft final report of the commission, to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Justice Nawaz emphasized the need to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Office on Missing Persons, Office for Reparations and the Office for National Unity & Reconciliation and also referred to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Sri Lanka, the PMD reported.

In January 2021, then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had appointed the 3-member Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to investigate, inquire into and report or take necessary actions on findings of preceding Commissions or Committees appointed to investigate into human rights violations, serious violations of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and other such offences.

Supreme Court Judge A. H. M. D. Nawaz was appointed as the Chairman of the Commission while Retired Inspector General of Police Chandra Fernando and retired District Secretary Nimal Abeysiri are the other members.

The Commission was entrusted with following responsibilities:

Find out whether preceding Commissions of Inquiry and Committees which have been appointed to investigate into human rights violations, have revealed any human rights violations, serious violations of the international humanitarian law and other such serious offences;

Identify what are the findings of the said Commissions and Committees related to the serious violations of human rights, serious violations of international humanitarian laws and other such offences and whether recommendations have been made on how to deal with the said facts;

Manner in which those recommendations have been implemented so far in terms of the existing law and what steps need to be taken to implement those recommendations further in line with the present Government policy;

Overseen of whether action is being taken according to (b) and (c) above

The Commission has the authority to make required inquiries and investigations and to present interim reports where it is necessary to the President.