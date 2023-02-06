Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon arrives in Sri Lanka

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon arrived in Sri Lanka today on an official visit.

He was received on arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake by the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tharaka Balasuriya.

The former UN chief is visiting Sri Lanka on an invitation extended by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

According to reports, Ban Ki-moon, as the current president and chair of the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), will be signing several agreements pertaining to sustainable development and climate change.

During his visit, he is also slated to call on the Sri Lankan President on February 07 for bilateral talks which will also focus on the establishment of the proposed climate change university in Sri Lanka.