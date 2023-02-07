Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Department of Meteorology says showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces while several spells of showers will occur in North-Central province and in Matale and Mullaitivu districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas off the coast extending from to Colombo to Batticaloa via Galle, Matara and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the Island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.