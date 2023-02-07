20-year-old nabbed with cannabis worth over Rs. 3 mn

The Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (06 Feb.) apprehended an individual in possession of nearly 10 kilograms of Kerala cannabis in the Kilinochchi area.

The arrest was made in Wattakachchi, Kilinochchi last night, during a joint operation mounted by the Navy and the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Accordingly, the cannabis was seized following the interrogation of a suspicious individual who had been roaming in a paddy field in the area.

Five packages of cannabis, valued at over RS. 3 million, were later retrieved, after it was discovered that the narcotics were hidden in the paddy field.

The arrestee, identified as a 20-year-old area resident, together with the consignment of narcotics, and a motorcycle reportedly owned by the suspect have been handed over to the Ramanadapuram Police in Kilinochchi for onward legal action.