20-year-old nabbed with cannabis worth over Rs. 3 mn

20-year-old nabbed with cannabis worth over Rs. 3 mn

February 7, 2023   02:26 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (06 Feb.) apprehended an individual in possession of nearly 10 kilograms of Kerala cannabis in the Kilinochchi area.

The arrest was made in Wattakachchi, Kilinochchi last night, during a joint operation mounted by the Navy and the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Accordingly, the cannabis was seized following the interrogation of a suspicious individual who had been roaming in a paddy field in the area.

Five packages of cannabis, valued at over RS. 3 million, were later retrieved, after it was discovered that the narcotics were hidden in the paddy field.

The arrestee, identified as a 20-year-old area resident, together with the consignment of narcotics, and a motorcycle reportedly owned by the suspect have been handed over to the Ramanadapuram Police in Kilinochchi for onward legal action.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.07

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.07

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.07

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President

Darshana Handungoda speaks out over arrest after released on bail

Darshana Handungoda speaks out over arrest after released on bail

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.06

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.06

Laugfs LP gas prices increased

Laugfs LP gas prices increased

Govt to reach final decision on importing eggs within two weeks - Trade Minister

Govt to reach final decision on importing eggs within two weeks - Trade Minister

Tense situation as police intervene to stop protest march by trade union leaders

Tense situation as police intervene to stop protest march by trade union leaders