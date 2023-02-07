President Ranil Wickremesinghe has accepted the letter of resignation tendered by Election Commission member Mrs. P. S. M. Charles, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, Charles was notified of this decision by the President’s Secretary, Saman Ekanayake.

On 25 January, it was reported that Charles had forwarded her letter of resignation to the President, following which, three days later, on 28 January, the Commission noted that they are yet to receive any such letter.