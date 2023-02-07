President accepts EC members resignation letter

President accepts EC members resignation letter

February 7, 2023   02:39 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has accepted the letter of resignation tendered by Election Commission member Mrs. P. S. M. Charles, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, Charles was notified of this decision by the President’s Secretary, Saman Ekanayake.

On 25 January, it was reported that Charles had forwarded her letter of resignation to the President, following which, three days later, on 28 January, the Commission noted that they are yet to receive any such letter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.07

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.07

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.02.07

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President

Darshana Handungoda speaks out over arrest after released on bail

Darshana Handungoda speaks out over arrest after released on bail

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.06

NEWS IN BRIEF 'PRIME TIME' - 2023.02.06

Laugfs LP gas prices increased

Laugfs LP gas prices increased

Govt to reach final decision on importing eggs within two weeks - Trade Minister

Govt to reach final decision on importing eggs within two weeks - Trade Minister

Tense situation as police intervene to stop protest march by trade union leaders

Tense situation as police intervene to stop protest march by trade union leaders