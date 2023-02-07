Couple remanded over death of businessman in Thalangama

Couple remanded over death of businessman in Thalangama

February 7, 2023   03:35 pm

The couple arrested over the recent death of a businessman whose body was found in the swimming pool of a house under construction in Thalangama, have been remanded till 15 February.

The arrested couple, a 23-year-old female and a 27-year-old male, were arrested by the Kandana Police on Sunday (05 Feb.), based on a tip-off received by the OIC of Kandana Police.

Police initially suspected that the duo had fled the country after the businessman’s car was found at a residence in Negombo, however, investigations later revealed that they had failed in their attempt to do so.

The body of the 49-year-old businessman, identified as Roshan Wanninayake, was discovered on 02 February, in the swimming pool of the deceased’s three-storied building, which is under construction at Pelawatte, Thalangama. 

The deceased’s vehicle was subsequently found at a residence in Negombo a day later, on 03 February and was suspected to have brought to Negombo by the arrested couple, Police reported.

