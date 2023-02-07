GMOA to launch token strike tomorrow

GMOA to launch token strike tomorrow

February 7, 2023   03:56 pm

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) is planning to launch a 24-hour token strike at 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (Feb. 08).

The decision was taken at an urgent meeting convened by the GMOA’s general committee earlier today.

However, essential services including functions at children’s hospitals, maternity hospitals and the cancer hospital will not be disrupted by the token strike, the association assured.

GMOA secretary, Dr. Haritha Aluthge said the association, through this trade union action, intends to oppose the government’s new income tax hike, its failure to address the shortage of medicines in the country, the increasing number of incidents of corruption and irregularities.

In a press release, the GMOA said the government has neither been flexible nor sensitive towards the issue of the growing brain drain in the country due to the unfair taxation system.

The association accused the government of incurring wasting state funds for the expenses of the Independence Day ceremony, the Cabinet of Ministers and former Heads of State, while urging the members of the public to make sacrifices.

Warning that a large number of professionals are planning to rally in Colombo tomorrow, the GMOA said urged the government to be considerate of the lives of the people and to make much-needed decisions for the benefit of the country’s future.

