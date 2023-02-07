President Ranil speaks to Turkish counterpart, offers support

February 7, 2023   09:20 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe spoke to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan this evening (Feb 07), expressing solidarity with the people of Türkiye where more than 3,500 lost their lives in a series of earthquakes that rocked a large part of the country on Monday.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), Wickremesinghe has extended his support for the people of Türkiye and offered to render assistance to the country.

The people of Sri Lanka will stand with the people of Turkey to help them during this disaster situation, Wickremesinghe assured Erdogan speaking further during their brief telephone conversation.

