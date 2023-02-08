Several spells of showers expected parts of the country

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota, Matale and Mullaitivu districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Mullaitivu via Pottuvil and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the Island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.