Collective trade union action underway today

Several trade unions are engaging in a collective strike action today (Feb. 08), in protest of the government’s new tax policy and its failure to address the shortage of medicines in the country.

Accordingly, the members of Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) initiated a 24-hour token strike at 8.00 a.m. this morning. The decision was taken at an urgent meeting convened by the GMOA’s general committee yesterday.

However, the association assured that essential services including functions at children’s hospitals, maternity hospitals, and the cancer hospital will not be disrupted by the token strike.

The GMOA also mentioned that plans are afoot to stage a rally in Colombo.

In another development, bank employees, too, are planning to launch a trade union action at 12.00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the employees of Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) will engage in a work-to-rule trade union action, the president of Sri Lanka Freedom Workers’ Union of SLPA, Prasanna Kalutarage said.

Meanwhile, the executive officers in public sector have decided to go on sick leave today.