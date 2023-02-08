President arrives in parliament to inaugurate Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament

President arrives in parliament to inaugurate Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament

February 8, 2023   09:45 am

President Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived in parliament a short while ago to for the ceremonial opening of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament at 10.00 a.m.

Upon his arrival, the Head of State was received by Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

President Wickremesinghe will deliver the policy statement of the government after declaring open the new parliamentary session today.

Subsequently, the parliament will be adjourned until 9.30 a.m. tomorrow (Feb. 09) following the President’s speech.


Tune into TV Derana and Ada Derana 24 to watch the ceremonial opening of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament and the policy statement of the government delivered by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

