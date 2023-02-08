Teen arrested for attacking elder brother to death in Kalutara

Teen arrested for attacking elder brother to death in Kalutara

February 8, 2023   10:39 am

The police have arrested a 14-year-old on suspicion of attacking his elder brother to death with a sharp weapon in the Palathota area of Thekka Watta, Kalutara yesterday (Feb. 08).

The elder brother, who was seriously injured during the attack, had been admitted to the Kalutara General Hospital in Nagoda, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased had been at home with his younger brother, while their mother went to visit her husband, who was under medical care at the hospital, the police said.

The 14-year-old had attacked the victim on his neck with a sharp weapon, due to a heated argument.

The deceased person, who is named Anuruddha Dhananjaya de Silva has been identified as a 26-year-old employed as a three-wheeler driver.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be declared open tomorrow (English)

Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be declared open tomorrow (English)

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election (English)

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election (English)

Paris Club provides financing assurances to support IMF's EFF for Sri Lanka

Paris Club provides financing assurances to support IMF's EFF for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President (English)

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President (English)

Ambassador of Türkiye in Colombo appreciates support extended by Sri Lanka

Ambassador of Türkiye in Colombo appreciates support extended by Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.07

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.02.07

Sri Lankas official reserve assets increase in Jan. 2023

Sri Lankas official reserve assets increase in Jan. 2023