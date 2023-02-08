Teen arrested for attacking elder brother to death in Kalutara

The police have arrested a 14-year-old on suspicion of attacking his elder brother to death with a sharp weapon in the Palathota area of Thekka Watta, Kalutara yesterday (Feb. 08).

The elder brother, who was seriously injured during the attack, had been admitted to the Kalutara General Hospital in Nagoda, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased had been at home with his younger brother, while their mother went to visit her husband, who was under medical care at the hospital, the police said.

The 14-year-old had attacked the victim on his neck with a sharp weapon, due to a heated argument.

The deceased person, who is named Anuruddha Dhananjaya de Silva has been identified as a 26-year-old employed as a three-wheeler driver.