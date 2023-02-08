Will make unpopular decisions for sake of country  President says in parliament

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, delivering the government’s policy statement in parliament today, said he is ready to make politically unpopular decisions, such as introducing new tax policies, to bring the country back on track.

“I am not here to be popular. I am ready to make unpopular decisions for the sake of the country. People will realize the importance of these decisions in two to three years.”

The Head of State noted that due to the excessive tax reliefs granted several years ago, tax revenue dropped drastically.

Speaking further, he pointed out that those who issued a clarion call for tax policy revision are now taking issue with it

Some people are urging the government to increase the income tax threshold from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 200,000, while some want the PAYE tax abolished, the President said, explaining that the country will incur a loss of Rs. 100 billion if the PAYE tax is scrapped. If the income tax threshold is brought down to Rs. 200,000, the country will lose Rs. 63 billion. The country cannot afford to lose income tax revenue to the tune of Rs. 163 billion, he added.