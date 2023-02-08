Heated situation after Police intervene in Maha Sangha protest

Heated situation after Police intervene in Maha Sangha protest

February 8, 2023   12:34 pm

A heated situation arose earlier today (08 Feb.), when the Police intervened in a protest staged by a group of Buddhist monks against the full implementation of the 13th Amendment.

The situation ensued when the group of monks attempted to walk towards the Parliament from Polduwa Junction.

Despite the efforts of the Police, however, the group continued to protest.

The protest against the full implementation of the 13th Amendment was launched this morning, near the Siri Parakumba Pirivena in Kotte. 

Meanwhile, the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament was inaugurated at 10:00 a.m. this morning, during which President Ranil Wickremesinghe delivered the Government Policy Statement.

Parliament was then adjourned till 09:30 a.m. tomorrow (09 Feb.).

