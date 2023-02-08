Balangoda Kassapa Thero arrested during Satyagraha

Two individuals including Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thero were arrested today (Feb. 08) during a Satyagraha campaign that was blocking the entry road to parliament.

The Satyagraha was staged blocking the parliamentary entry road used by the lawmakers to reach the parliament complex to attend the inauguration of the Fourth Session of the Ninth Parliament this morning.

Accordingly, Ven. Kassapa Thero and another individual named Kamantha Thushara have been placed under arrest.

Earlier, a tense situation ensued near the parliament complex when the police tried to disperse a protest staged by Maha Sangha this morning against the government’s plans to fully implement the 13th constitutional amendment.

The group of Buddhist monks who organized the protest had attempted to walk towards the parliament from Polduwa Junction. However, despite the efforts of the police, the group had proceeded with the protest.