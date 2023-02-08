IRD issues circular on non-cash benefits provided to employees

A circular has been issued on non-cash benefits including vehicle, fuel allowances, housing, communication and other benefits provided to employees.

Through this communiqué, which was published by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) on Tuesday (Feb 07), the previous circular No. SEC/2022/E/05 dated December 22, 2022 has been annulled.

The new circular is produced below:

SEC_2022_E_05(Rev) by Ada Derana on Scribd