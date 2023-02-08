IRD issues circular on non-cash benefits provided to employees

IRD issues circular on non-cash benefits provided to employees

February 8, 2023   02:13 pm

A circular has been issued on non-cash benefits including vehicle, fuel allowances, housing, communication and other benefits provided to employees.

Through this communiqué, which was published by the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) on Tuesday (Feb 07), the previous circular No. SEC/2022/E/05 dated December 22, 2022 has been annulled.

The new circular is produced below:

 

SEC_2022_E_05(Rev) by Ada Derana on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several MPs including Wimal leave as President delivers govt's policy statement in parliament

Several MPs including Wimal leave as President delivers govt's policy statement in parliament

Several MPs including Wimal leave as President delivers govt's policy statement in parliament

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be declared open tomorrow (English)

Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be declared open tomorrow (English)

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election (English)

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election (English)

Paris Club provides financing assurances to support IMF's EFF for Sri Lanka

Paris Club provides financing assurances to support IMF's EFF for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President (English)

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President (English)

Ambassador of Türkiye in Colombo appreciates support extended by Sri Lanka

Ambassador of Türkiye in Colombo appreciates support extended by Sri Lanka