Zelensky to make surprise visit to UK on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will make his first visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday since the Russian invasion of his country, Downing Street said.

The surprise trip will see Zelensky meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, visit Ukrainian troops being trained by British forces, and address Parliament.

Zelensky’s visit to London is only his second outside his country since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago, following his visit to Washington DC in December.

The trip comes as Zelensky has been desperately seeking military aid from Western allies as Ukrainian officials warn Moscow is gearing up for a spring offensive.

Sunak on Wednesday announced that his country will expand training to Ukrainian fighter pilots and marines, while also promising a long-term investment in Ukraine’s military.

The two leaders will discuss a two-pronged approach to UK support for Ukraine, Downing Street said. This will start with an immediate surge of military equipment to the country to help counter a possible Russian spring offensive, and reinforced by long-term support.

Sunak said: “President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.

“Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

“I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future.”

