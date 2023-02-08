New Zealand recovers 3 tonnes of cocaine floating in the sea

New Zealand recovers 3 tonnes of cocaine floating in the sea

February 8, 2023   03:23 pm

New Zealand authorities have recovered 3.2 tonnes of cocaine, worth more than $300 million, found floating in the Pacific Ocean and believed to be bound for Australia.

Police said the haul of 81 bales, which was drifting hundreds of kilometres northwest of New Zealand, was recovered in a joint operation with the New Zealand Customs Service and Defence Force acting on intelligence from the Five Eyes alliance, which also includes Australia, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

“This is the largest find of illicit drugs by New Zealand’s agencies by some margin,” said Commissioner of New Zealand Police Andrew Coster.

Officials believe the drugs were dropped at a “floating transit point” in the Pacific Ocean where they would have been picked up and taken to Australia.
“We believe it was destined for Australia, where it would have been enough to service the market for one year,” Coster said.

“It is more than New Zealand would use in 30 years.”

A police photo showed the massive haul was bound by netting and covered in yellow floats. Some of the bales had a Batman symbol on them, with the packages of cocaine inside labelled with what appeared to be a print of a four-leaf clover.

Coster described the bust as a “huge result” for police in both New Zealand and Australia.

“There is no doubt this discovery lands a major financial blow right from the South American producers through to the distributors of this product,” he added.
Officials said it was too early to say where the drugs came from.

- Al Jazeera

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several MPs including Wimal leave as President delivers govt's policy statement in parliament

Several MPs including Wimal leave as President delivers govt's policy statement in parliament

Several MPs including Wimal leave as President delivers govt's policy statement in parliament

Will devolve power within a Unitary State, no division in the country

Will devolve power within a Unitary State, no division in the country

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be declared open tomorrow (English)

Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be declared open tomorrow (English)

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election (English)

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election (English)

Paris Club provides financing assurances to support IMF's EFF for Sri Lanka

Paris Club provides financing assurances to support IMF's EFF for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President (English)

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President (English)