Military personnel deployed in Colombo amidst mass protests

Several teams of military personnel have been deployed within the Colombo Fort area, to help control the prevailing situation in the wake of various groups taking to the streets this morning (08 Feb.) to stage protest marches and rallies.



A number of protests kicked off this morning, with different groups, including trade union activists, employees of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), the Maha Sangha and Government Executives, taking to the streets based on several issues including the new tax policy and the 13th Amendment.