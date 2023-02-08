Police officer swims after fleeing suspect, arrests him at sea

A 19-year-old suspect has been apprehended in Galle after he had attempting to evade arrest by jumping into the sea.

The arrestee was accused of illegally collecting money from passengers on buses, and had later attempted to swim out to the sea to evade the Polices attempts to arrest him yesterday (07 Feb.).

An officer of the Galle Traffic Police, however, had managed to foil the suspects attempt to flee after he followed the suspect into the sea and apprehended him, later bringing him back to shore.

Video footage of the incident was recorded by an onlooker present at the scene at the time.