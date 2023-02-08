Police officer swims after fleeing suspect, arrests him at sea

Police officer swims after fleeing suspect, arrests him at sea

February 8, 2023   04:17 pm

A 19-year-old suspect has been apprehended in Galle after he had attempting to evade arrest by jumping into the sea. 

The arrestee was accused of illegally collecting money from passengers on buses, and had later attempted to swim out to the sea to evade the Polices attempts to arrest him yesterday (07 Feb.). 

An officer of the Galle Traffic Police, however, had managed to foil the suspects attempt to flee after he followed the suspect into the sea and apprehended him, later bringing him back to shore. 

Video footage of the incident was recorded by an onlooker present at the scene at the time.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Several MPs including Wimal leave as President delivers govt's policy statement in parliament

Several MPs including Wimal leave as President delivers govt's policy statement in parliament

Several MPs including Wimal leave as President delivers govt's policy statement in parliament

Will devolve power within a Unitary State, no division in the country

Will devolve power within a Unitary State, no division in the country

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

LIVE🔴President delivers govertment's policy statement in parliament

Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be declared open tomorrow (English)

Fourth Session of Ninth Parliament to be declared open tomorrow (English)

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election (English)

Views expressed on upcoming Local Govt Election (English)

Paris Club provides financing assurances to support IMF's EFF for Sri Lanka

Paris Club provides financing assurances to support IMF's EFF for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President (English)

Sri Lanka has initiated an action plan to ensure a Green Economy by 2050  President (English)