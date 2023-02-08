Education Ministry calls for applications for exam on recruitment of school teachers

February 8, 2023   06:33 pm

The accepting of applications for the competitive examination pertaining to the recruitment of teachers for Government and provincial schools has commenced, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of Education.

Accordingly, graduates aged below 40 and employed in the public sector have been deemed eligible to apply for the exam.

The Ministry noted that these measures are taken in attempts to cover the large shortage of teachers for teachers in the Advanced Level classes.

Subsequent to the fulfillment of this primary concern, the remaining successful applicants will be assigned to other relevant vacancies by the Provincial Councils.

