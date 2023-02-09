Showers expected in parts of the country

Showers expected in parts of the country

February 9, 2023   07:19 am

A few showers will occur in Northern and Eastern coastal areas, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

A few showers will occur in sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Mullaitivu via Pottuvil and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the Island in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and in sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the Island may be slight to moderate.

