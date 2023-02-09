Token strike launched by the GMOA ends

The token strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) was ended at 8.00 a.m. this morning (Feb. 09).

The relevant trade union action was launched last morning (Feb. 08) by the GMOA in order to oppose the government’s new income tax hike, its failure to address the shortage of medicines in the country, and the increasing number of incidents of corruption and irregularities.

The Media Spokesperson of the GMOA, Dr. Chamil Wijesinge mentioned that even if the strike ends today, they hope to tighten these measures in the future, if favourable responses are not been received for their demands.