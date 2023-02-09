LG commissioners and asst. commissioners summoned to Election Commission

Local Government (LG) Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners have been summoned to the Election Commission on February 11.

They have been summoned to the Election Commission for an awareness programme regarding the upcoming LG election, says Nimal G. Punchihewa, the Chairman of the Election Commission.

It has reportedly been scheduled to brief the LG Commissioners and the Assistant Commissioners of the initial processes of holding the upcoming LG election.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission states that there has still been no response to the request made to the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance for the expenses in February for the LG elections.

The Chairman of the Commission further pointed out the commission has informed the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance in writing that around Rs. 770 mn is required in February for the expenses of the upcoming LG election.

However, the Ministry is yet to provide any response regarding the matter, he added.