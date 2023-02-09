Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges

Court extends interim order preventing PAYE tax on judges

February 9, 2023   02:56 pm

The Court of Appeal has extended the interim order preventing the imposing of the PAYE tax on the salaries of judges till the relevant petition is supported.

An interim order was issued by the Court of Appeal on  25 January, preventing the Inland Revenue Department (IRD)  from collecting PAYE taxes from judges following the consideration of a petition filed by an association of Sri Lanka’s District Judges and Magistrates’.

The order was issued by the Appellate Court Bench, comprising of Judges Sobhitha Rajakaruna and Dhammika Ganepola.

The association filed the petition on the grounds that deducting such a tax from the salaries of judges is not ‘appropriate’, and is against the constitutional law, and have named the Chief Accountant and the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice as respondents.

