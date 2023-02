Lanka Sathosa has slashed the prices of four essential food items with effect from today (09 Feb.).

Accordingly, the new prices listed below will be effective from today at all Lanka Sathosa outlets across the island;

Watana Dhal Rs. 305/kg (reduced by Rs.10)

Red Kekulu Rice – Rs. 164/kg (reduced by Rs. 05)

White Kekulu Rice – Rs. 179/kg (reduced by Rs. 05)

White Nadu Rice – Rs. 180/kg (reduced by Rs. 04)